Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Cielo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIOXY opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cielo has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.18.

Get Cielo alerts:

About Cielo

(Get Rating)

See Also

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.