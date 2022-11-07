Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CIOXY opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cielo has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.18.
