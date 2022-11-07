Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 44.7% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Cigna by 14.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 43,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $564,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $324.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $328.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.91. The stock has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

