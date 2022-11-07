Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.13. 2,230,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $328.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.91.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,051 shares of company stock worth $5,857,541. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Cigna by 196.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 17.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Cigna by 5.3% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 379.5% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Cigna by 9.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

