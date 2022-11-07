Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $385.00 at Cowen

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $322.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.91. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $328.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 19.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cigna by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Cigna by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

