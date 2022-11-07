Citigroup Cuts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $67.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CPRI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.19.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.24. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Capri by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Capri by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Capri by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

