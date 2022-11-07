Citigroup Cuts Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $30.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTEX has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Open Text from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Open Text from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. Open Text has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Open Text had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $902.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Open Text’s payout ratio is 176.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Open Text by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

