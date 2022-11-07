Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Insider Buys A$230,400.00 in Stock

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA – Get Rating) insider Graeme Barclay bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.84 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of A$230,400.00 ($149,610.39).

Codan Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Codan alerts:

Codan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Codan’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Codan Company Profile

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of MIMO MESH; DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Codan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.