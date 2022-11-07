Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.776 per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Shares of CCA opened at C$70.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$62.35 and a twelve month high of C$114.66. The company has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCA. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$96.36.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

