Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,853 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after buying an additional 1,095,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after buying an additional 1,068,699 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $658,614,000 after acquiring an additional 662,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $52.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. William Blair lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

