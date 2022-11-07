Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CTSH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 33,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,758. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.