Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $512,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.46.

Allstate Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $129.12 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.54.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.