Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $523,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $82.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.