Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 110 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $156.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.87. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

