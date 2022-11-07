Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,311 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

NYSE:BDX opened at $220.84 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

