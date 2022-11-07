Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 220 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 36.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 581.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 55.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at $202,168,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.00, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $620,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,118 shares of company stock worth $30,155,029. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $815.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $845.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $732.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $683.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.