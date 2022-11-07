Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 438 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 27.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 65.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $348.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $706.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Argus cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.10.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

