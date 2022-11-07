Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $465,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $69.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.33. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

