Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,452 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Comcast were worth $13,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after buying an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,507,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $137,615,000 after buying an additional 2,654,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.41. 416,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,595,088. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

