Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,107 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.38. 434,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,595,088. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

