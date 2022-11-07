Comparing Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) and Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO)

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) and Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Silo Pharma and Jerash Holdings (US), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silo Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 2 0 3.00

Jerash Holdings (US) has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.91%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than Silo Pharma.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silo Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jerash Holdings (US) $143.35 million 0.35 $7.92 million $0.65 6.23

This table compares Silo Pharma and Jerash Holdings (US)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jerash Holdings (US) has higher revenue and earnings than Silo Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Silo Pharma and Jerash Holdings (US)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silo Pharma N/A N/A N/A Jerash Holdings (US) 5.25% 11.46% 9.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.2% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats Silo Pharma on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc., a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. It is developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. The company seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders. The company focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications, such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other rare neurological disorders. The company was formerly known as Uppercut Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Silo Pharma, Inc. in September 2020. Silo Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

