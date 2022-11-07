Comparing REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) & Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares REE Automotive and Lightning eMotors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 18,477.15 -$505.33 million ($1.90) -0.30 Lightning eMotors $20.99 million 5.08 -$100.77 million ($0.18) -7.83

Lightning eMotors has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. Lightning eMotors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REE Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -216.18% -189.05% Lightning eMotors -11.80% -315.67% -36.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares REE Automotive and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

24.6% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

REE Automotive has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightning eMotors has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for REE Automotive and Lightning eMotors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 0 2 0 2.00 Lightning eMotors 0 0 5 0 3.00

REE Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $4.40, suggesting a potential upside of 671.52%. Lightning eMotors has a consensus price target of $8.13, suggesting a potential upside of 476.24%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Lightning eMotors.

About REE Automotive

(Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Lightning eMotors

(Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.