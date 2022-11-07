Comparing Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) & Its Rivals

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) is one of 965 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Tango Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tango Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tango Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tango Therapeutics Competitors 3344 13416 39513 656 2.66

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 101.07%. Given Tango Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tango Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tango Therapeutics $37.04 million -$58.24 million -7.23 Tango Therapeutics Competitors $1.81 billion $243.57 million -5.50

This table compares Tango Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tango Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tango Therapeutics. Tango Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Tango Therapeutics has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tango Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tango Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tango Therapeutics -381.58% -27.60% -18.81% Tango Therapeutics Competitors -3,200.45% -108.08% -22.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Tango Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Tango Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tango Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions. The company also develops Ubiquitin-specific protease 1, an inhibitor to treat patients with BRCA1 or BRCA2-mutant cancers; and Target 3 for STK11-mutant cancers. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of a pipeline of therapies for patients with cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

