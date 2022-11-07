Conflux Price Tops $0.0407 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0407 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $85.19 million and $6.27 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,970.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00345292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00019807 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00120545 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.62 or 0.00746898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00564082 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00227146 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.04140723 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,041,373.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.