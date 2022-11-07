Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Cut to C$2,250.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Constellation Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Constellation Software from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,375.00.

Shares of TSE:CSU traded up C$36.84 on Monday, reaching C$1,872.19. 25,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,783.98 and a 1-year high of C$2,385.80. The firm has a market cap of C$39.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1,935.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,977.09.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$15.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$16.61 by C($0.81). The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 81.8355822 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Cunningham bought 100 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1,935.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$193,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,041 shares in the company, valued at C$2,014,335.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

