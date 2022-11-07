ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $131.07 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a total market capitalization of $131.07 million and $84.68 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ConstitutionDAO

ConstitutionDAO’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com.

ConstitutionDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

