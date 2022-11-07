Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 129,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,099,293 shares.The stock last traded at $74.14 and had previously closed at $74.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CLR. Raymond James lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen set a $70.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Continental Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Continental Resources

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.10). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

