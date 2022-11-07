Contrasting Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altex Industries and Earthstone Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $40,000.00 29.13 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Earthstone Energy $419.64 million 5.44 $35.48 million $3.59 4.46

Earthstone Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Altex Industries and Earthstone Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Earthstone Energy 1 2 2 0 2.20

Earthstone Energy has a consensus price target of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 53.56%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and Earthstone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries 655.93% 32.19% 16.32% Earthstone Energy 26.98% 30.55% 17.35%

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Altex Industries on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. As of September 30, 2021, it had 1,000 barrels of proved and developed oil reserves. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 120 gross Eagle Ford wells, as well as had 147,587 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 93,575 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 54,012 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

