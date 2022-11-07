Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.73.

Shares of CTVA opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average is $58.86. Corteva has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

