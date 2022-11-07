Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $14.46 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $14.46 or 0.00069762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.14 billion and approximately $315.78 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00089466 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002074 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024948 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000287 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006697 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

