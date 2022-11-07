Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $14.46 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $14.46 or 0.00069762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.14 billion and approximately $315.78 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00089466 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002074 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014932 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024948 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001366 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006697 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000172 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000290 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
