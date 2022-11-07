Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,885,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,874 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy comprises about 1.7% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $48,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,600,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,965,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $29.81. 337,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,408,102. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business’s revenue was up 472.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTRA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.