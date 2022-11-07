Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company’s revenue was up 472.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CTRA traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. 22,514,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,406,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 87,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.