Covenant Price Tops $2.46 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Covenant token can now be purchased for $2.46 or 0.00011980 BTC on major exchanges. Covenant has a market cap of $165.92 million and approximately $173,617.00 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,524,154 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

