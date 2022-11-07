Cowen Raises Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $350.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Illumina to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.56.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $224.36 on Friday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

