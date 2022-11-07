Cowen Trims IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price to $80.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.29.

IAC stock opened at $45.26 on Monday. IAC has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $156.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC will post -13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 142,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $703,026,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IAC by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,563,000 after buying an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in IAC by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,741,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,228,000 after acquiring an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IAC by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,404,000 after acquiring an additional 516,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of IAC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,989,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,083,000 after acquiring an additional 404,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

