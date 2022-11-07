Credit Agricole S A Boosts Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Evergy were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 19.5% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $62.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.