Credit Agricole S A Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

UPS stock opened at $165.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

