Credit Agricole S A Has $37,000 Stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $1,439,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $301.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.46.

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $362.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

