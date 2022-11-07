Credit Agricole S A Has $37,000 Stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $1,439,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.
Alto Ingredients Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $301.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
About Alto Ingredients
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alto Ingredients (ALTO)
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.