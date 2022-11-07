Credit Agricole S A Purchases 6,828 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,003,000 after purchasing an additional 262,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,611,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,031,000 after purchasing an additional 465,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 1.9 %

About Carnival Co. &

CCL stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.