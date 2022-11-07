Credit Agricole S A Sells 1,047 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $95.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.59.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

