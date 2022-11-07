Credit Agricole S A Sells 521 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campion Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock opened at $67.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.20. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

