Credit Agricole S A Sells 606 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,072 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 115.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 89.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $62.19 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

