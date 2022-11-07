Credit Agricole S A Takes $92,000 Position in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.38% of Idera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $0.42 on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

