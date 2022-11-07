Credit Agricole S A Takes $92,000 Position in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.38% of Idera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.