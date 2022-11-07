Credit Agricole S A Takes Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 47.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 125.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 248.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 88,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $69,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,536.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 252,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $3,159,176.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,237,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $69,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,536.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 842,783 shares of company stock worth $10,304,907 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Down 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuantumScape stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 5.58. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.