Credit Suisse Group Cuts Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Price Target to $15.00

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.
NYSE EHAB opened at $12.65 on Friday. Enhabit has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
