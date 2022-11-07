Credit Suisse Group Cuts EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target to $12.00

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo Stock Performance

NYSE:EVGO opened at $7.21 on Friday. EVgo has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $19.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50.

Insider Transactions at EVgo

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,719.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,996.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $54,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $215,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,463 shares in the company, valued at $397,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,276 shares of company stock valued at $728,940 in the last 90 days. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVgo by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth about $32,188,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the second quarter worth approximately $9,344,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in EVgo by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 957,132 shares in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVgo

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.