Credit Suisse Group Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $35.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lyft from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lyft has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 195.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 60,180 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 18.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Lyft by 30.7% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 47,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,117,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

