Credit Suisse Group Increases TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Price Target to C$36.50

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$36.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock traded down C$2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting C$27.50. 318,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,788. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of C$26.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.