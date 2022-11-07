Credit Suisse Group Lowers Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Price Target to €57.00

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €58.00 ($58.00) to €57.00 ($57.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Scout24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €72.00 ($72.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €73.00 ($73.00) to €75.00 ($75.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €69.00 ($69.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

Scout24 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Monday. Scout24 has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $72.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

