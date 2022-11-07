Credit Suisse Group Raises Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target to 860.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVO. Barclays lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $717.14.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $112.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.