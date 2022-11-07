Credit Suisse Group Trims Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price to $47.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $3,646,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,066,388 shares in the company, valued at $32,236,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $3,646,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,066,388 shares in the company, valued at $32,236,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 545,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $14,183,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,499,292. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 597,246 shares of company stock worth $17,971,202. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 51.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 119,857 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $358,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.